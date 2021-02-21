The change occurred early morning on February 21…

If you’re an Etisalat phone user, you may have noticed a name change in your network name to ‘AEInnovate’. The change is to help mark the UAE Innovates taking place from February 21 to 27, 2021.

Etisalat tweeted about the network name change on its Twitter platform.

#الإمارات_تبتكر 💡

حدث وطني يحتفي بالابتكار في جميع أنحاء دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ويهدف لبناء القدرات ونشر ثقافة الابتكار وتعزيز ريادة الدولة عالميًا@UAE_innovates pic.twitter.com/QiEYOF4ND0 — اتصالات (@etisalat) February 21, 2021

It read ‘A national event celebrating innovation throughout the United Arab Emirates and aims to build capacity, spread a culture of innovation, and enhance the country’s leadership globally.’

So, what is UAE Innovates all about?

UAE Innovates 2021 is a national event aimed at consolidating and spreading a culture of innovation and enhancing community participation in designing and developing initiatives and future projects in line with the 50th year of the formation of the union. The event will witness participation from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and academic institutions.

Commemorating 50 years of achievements, the UAE celebrates the journey of our founding fathers within a week long nation-wide event, driven by a clear vision to shape the future and the coming decades. Join us 21 – 27 Feb. Register now https://t.co/fXDbXyGXDV#UAEInnovates pic.twitter.com/GYfk5qaVSI — UAE Innovates (@UAE_innovates) February 20, 2021

Deemed the biggest national innovation event, the seven day event will feature pioneering innovations and finding scaleable solutions to current challenges, designing future projects and discussions on shaping the future of the UAE.

The event will take place through a series of on ground, virtual events, conversations and initiatives.

Head to this link here to register to attend the sessions.

The UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee this year in 2021 – a milestone that celebrates 50 years of the young country. In 2020, UAE leaders announced that 2020 will be the year of preparation for the country’s next 50 years.

On the occasion, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stated, ‘We want to develop our plans, our projects, our way of thinking. Fifty years ago, UAE founders designed our lives today… Today, we want to design the next fifty years for the new generations.’

For more information about UAE Innovates 2021, head to uaeinnovates.gov.ae or contact 04 777 1355.