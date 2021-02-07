Shake up your usual weeknight plans with these new dishes…

If you’re a regular diner in Dubai, then chances are you’ve sampled many of the menus on offer across the city. In an emirate full of foodies, Dubai restaurants need to be a step ahead to keep us interested. In light of a new month, a few of our favourite spots have revealed brand new dishes waiting to be tried.

Here are five Dubai restaurants with new menus.

Torno Subito

This one’s for the truffle-lovers among us – we know there’s a lot of you. Quirk Italian spot Torno Subito has launched a tasting menu dedicated to all things truffley. Il Tartufo is a tasting menu designed to be shared, offering five courses of dishes from poached egg, to warm focaccia, handmade tagliolino pasta, wagyu beef and more. The experience is priced at Dhs499 per person, but throughout February if you order two, they’ll throw in a free bottle of wine.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri & Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Mama Rita

For the taste of something new, without leaving the house, look to Mama Rita’s new additions. The delivery-only restaurant has added more home-cooked dishes such as Warak Enab with lamb cutlets (rice and mincemeat stuffed vine leaves), a hearty vegetarian lasagne, salmon and mango bowl and cauliflower salad, drizzled with zesty tahini.

Mama Rita, delivery only, daily, 11am to 10pm. mamarita.com

White Dubai

White Dubai has given its menu an exciting upgrade, with new dishes by the likes of tomahawk steak, lobster linguine and risotto porcini truffle topped with mixed berries. The eclectic selection is inspired by cuisines from around the world to cater to a diversity of tastes.

White Dubai, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Saturday to Thursday 8pm to 3am and Friday 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Palm Bay

Following its opening last September, Palm Bay has been collecting customer feedback in order to curate a brand new menu of crowd favourites and new dishes. This includes creole grilled prawns, peppered ribeye steak and house special curried goat as well as a Palm Bay mac burger and grilled lamb chops.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Upmarket Japanese spot 99 Sushi has added a few new selections to its popular a la carte menu. Dishes on offer include an Atlantic blue lobster tempura and the ’99 Jewel’, an eight-piece Atlantic blue lobster maki. There’s also langoustine, sea bass flambe and Australian wagyu flambe and more.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 3.30pm then 7pm to 11.30pm, Thursday 12pm to 3.30pm then 7.30pm to 12am, Friday 1pm to 4pm then 7.30pm to 12am. 99sushibar.com