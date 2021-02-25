This is an epic deal…

Luxurious five-star hotel Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa has an answer to that most oft uttered weekend dilemma — ‘where are we going after brunch?’ And it’s enchantingly simple… Nowhere.

Set in the verdant surrounds of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Westin’s UAE-famous brunch, Bubbalicious brings fun times and high gastronomy to the capital every Friday.

Whilst your entry might be spring-stepped and buzzing with pre-brunch excitement, after a thorough buffet-bashing, it’s not uncommon to feel like you’re waddling out. Wouldn’t it be great if you only had to waddle as far as a balcony-equipped, golf-course-view-touting room down the hallway?

And what if all that would set you back just Dhs432 per person (based on two sharing a double or twin room)? Including breakfast the next day, 30 per cent off treatments and massage at Heavenly Spa, an early check in (if available) and guaranteed late check out of 6pm.

As the specific pricing probably established, this isn’t some elaborate and deeply cruel tease — this is Westin’s new brunch and stay package. And it’s currently valid for bookings all the way up to February 2022.

To help put it all in perspective, Dhs432 is less than you’d pay for brunch alone at some of the city’s restaurants (don’t believe us, check out our guide to more than 50 of Abu Dhabi’s best brunches).

When you’re not brunching there’s plenty more to do at the Westin, we’ve already mentioned the discount at the Heavenly Spa, but there’s also the world-class Golf course that the hotel is attached to, a beautiful outdoor pool complex and even more restaurants if you’ve got any more space left for waddle fuel.

Or you could just make the most of your room and put your feet up on the balcony for some well-deserved self-care time.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Bubbalicious takes place on Fridays from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs432 per person. Tel: (02) 616 9999, book now at marriott.com

Images: Provided