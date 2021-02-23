And for the first time ever, a new diamond multi-park pass…

We already know that Yas Island is packing some world-class theme park heat in its locker. Together, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi offer an entire universe of family-appropriate fun.

Thrill-hunters can seek out record-breaking, jowl–rattling thunder coasters, uniquely immersive entertainment experiences, opportunities to fan girl/boy over their favourite super-suited comic book heroes, and dine out in the setting of some really wild themes.

There’s so much to explore in fact, that’s it’s impossible to soak it all up in one sitting, which is part of the reason why Yas Theme Parks annual pass tickets remain so popular amongst UAE nationals and residents.

The multi-trip park tickets have always been outrageously good value too, and following a recent refresh, they now come with even more ‘YASSSSSS’.

Four tiers of cheers

Single Park Annual Pass

Get your year-long ‘ticket to ride’ at either Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for just Dhs695. Includes a 10 per cent discount on in-park dining and friend’s tickets.

Silver Annual Pass

Giving you access to all three parks for a full 12 months at just Dhs895. You’ll also pick up 15 per cent off dining, friends tickets and shopping inside the theme parks.

Gold Annual Pass

Same as the silver pass but you get a welcome pack, preferred parking and 25 per cent off dining, friends tickets and shopping inside the theme parks. A worthwhile upgrade at Dhs995.

Diamond Annual Pass

For those that want to add a little drip to their trip, there’s the brand-new-for-2021 Diamond Package. Because of course there is. There’s a not-insignificant-leap up to Dhs2,895, and a limited run of availability (just 1,000 passes up for grabs). Upgrades on the gold package include: unlimited quick passes across all parks; valet parking; a ‘bring a friend’ voucher; free photo opportunities; complimentary pool access at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island; 25 per cent off at Cipriani; preferred parking at Yas Marina; a one-time free ’Toptracer’ session at Yas Links; and more.

For more information, to purchase any of these Annual Passes, and for full terms and conditions visit YasThemeParks.com.

Images: Provided