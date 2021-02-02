A lot of people have been asking about the emirate’s beauty regime…

The Inaugural Abu Dhabi Beauty Week struts into existence this week, starting on Thursday February 4.

It’s an event organised by the Retail Abu Dhabi division of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) that aims to flaunt the emirate’s beauty credentials on the global catwalk.

The first Abu Dhabi Beauty Week (ADBW) runs from February 4 to 14 (which, yes, is longer than a week) and will feature exciting mall pop-ups by international brands, exclusive promotions, interactive masterclasses, and appearances by leading industry personalities.

Expect big marque activations in Yas Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, as well as special promotions in Al Wahda Mall, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and other participating malls in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.

Pro tips

Masterclasses available at Yas Mall’s Beauty Studio will include: An analysis of skin types and customisable routines by Lancôme; How to create Laura Mercier’s iconic ‘Flawless Face’; Benefit’s signature brow mapping technique; and a winter skincare guide from Kiehl’s.

Make-ation

One of the highlights of the week will undoubtedly be, the ADBW Retreat, February 11 to 13. It’s a three-day wellness staycation, taking place at the appropriately zen Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort. There you’ll enjoy a range of beauty and wellness activities led by some big names in the game. Sessions coaches include Nike brand ambassador Manal Rostom, calisthenics and personal growth coach Marina Violinha, Australian yoga instructor and personal trainer Stephanie Millman, and boxercise instructor Sara Al Sayegh.

Brand new

Several beauty brands will be using ADBW to launch their products into the market, these include innovative skincare specialists MDO; Korean beauty skincare maestros Haru Haru Wonder and ILIA Beauty; natural, ethical skin solutions arriving in the form of Secret Skin including Ranavat, Amy, Pure Earth and Mauli; there’ll be the new range from celebrity artist Kevyn Aucoin; the debut appearance of American cosmetics house Stila; the one-stop-shop cosmetic outfit, Beauty Bakerie; and vegan and cruelty-free Parisian fragrance brand Solinotes.

Cosmetic changes

Other more established brands participating include Valentino, YSL, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Charlotte Tilbury, Guerlain, Shiseido, Redken, Bvlgari, Emirati singer Balqees’ Bex Beauty which is launching an exclusive only-in-Abu Dhabi mascara, CTZN, and Fenty Beauty.

Commenting about the festival, HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “The inaugural Abu Dhabi Beauty Week will be the go-to event of the year for beauty consumers, with incredible experiences and new-to-market products being featured alongside established brands and talents from around the world”.

For more information on the upcoming Abu Dhabi Beauty Week visit retailabudhabi.ae.

Images: Provided