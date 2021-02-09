Step your nail art up a notch…

February 14, aka Valentine’s Day, is just around the corner and whether you’re loved up or spending it with the girls, there’s every reason to get into the spirit of the holiday of love. For some, that means jazzing up your nails, and we know just where you can do it.

Seriously Instagrammable JBR salon We Nails is offering a vast array of Valentine’s Day-themed nail art to celebrate. From deep red nails painted with dainty white hearts or a French manicure with red heart tips, there’s plenty to choose from.

When we say the salon is Instagrammable, we mean it. Boldly coloured nail chairs are spaced around the venue, there are neon quotes on the walls and even a huge Ferris wheel displaying all of the nail paints on offer.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s even a dedicated Instagram wall, featuring a floral backdrop, bright pink neon lighting and a bed. Yes, you read that right. Pose up a storm in front of it with your new nails or freshened up tresses.

Nail art is priced between Dhs5 and Dhs30 per nail, depending on which pattern you go for, and a full set of gel nails is Dhs120. Not just about the nails, We Nails salon offers a range of treatments to ensure you look and feel your best.

Just some of the treatments include head and shoulder massages to blow dries, lashes, threading and waxing. The salon even has its own hairdressing area, where you can get your highlights, cuts, blow-dries and more.

We Nails has just welcomed a brand new stylist, who hails from The Glam Bar in Leeds, UK. He is currently offering 20 per cent off all hair services throughout January.

We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, JBR, Dubai, 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 452 8226. @wenailsdubai

Images: Provided