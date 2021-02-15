This Palm Jumeirah hotspot will be pouring cut-price Mexican cocktails…

International Margarita Day is a day we can all get behind right now. This celebration of Mexico’s signature cocktail falls on Monday, February 22, placing the tequila-based tipple front and centre. To mark Margarita Day in a big way, Senor Pico at West Palm Beach will be delivering sunshine in a glass at 50 per cent off.

When you visit this rainbow-bright Palm Jumeirah restaurant and bar on February 22, you can enjoy half-price margaritas, all day long.

This offer will run from midday until midnight, which will give you ample opportunity to drink your fill of the four Senor Pico margarita varieties on offer.

For cocktail purists, there’s Senor Pico’s margarita clasica with that unmistakable rush of lime. If frozen margaritas are more your style, then you’ll be pleased to learn their are three icy concoctions up for grabs, including strawberry, mango and passionfruit versions.

In true Mexican fashion, Senor Pico’s margaritas will be blended with freshly squeezed lime juice for tang and agave syrup for sweetness.

Not a fan of tequila? Never fear, because Senor Pico is throwing out the margarita rule book to offer a choice of tequila, rum or vodka.

Senor Pico’s Thirsty Taco Tuesdays

Can’t make it down for a margarita marathon next Monday? For some weekly taco and margarita action, Senor Pico has just launched Thirsty Taco Tuesday.

For Dhs99, you’ll get a serve of six tacos, along with one margarita. Taco fillings include pico chicken, zesty shrimp, charred zucchini, chorizo, chicken pastor and beef barbacoa.

Senor Pico, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Margarita Day, Mon 22 Feb, noon to midnight; Thirsty Taco Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 568 2502. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Images: Supplied