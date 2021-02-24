What a way to kick off your weekend…

The only thing better than starting your day with a relaxing stretch and meditation session, is to raise money for a good cause while you’re doing it. And this weekend, you can do just that.

Popular beach bar Koko Bay is hosting a two hour wellness session on Friday February 26, with all proceeds going to Emirates Environmental Group.

The charity will be fundraising to plant and adopt indigenous sapling trees, to improve the UAE’s microclimate and increase the amount of sustainable green patches in the UAE, providing a much needed habitat for wildlife.

The workshop will run from 7am to 9am on Friday morning, and is priced at Dhs100, which will go straight to Emirates Environmental Group.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a charity dedicated to improving the environment through education. The group’s aim is to ‘contribute positively to the advancement of sustainable development in the UAE’.

The EEG’s focus centres around sustainability, as well as waste reduction and recycling, global environmental issues, increasing public awareness on climate change, and encouraging volunteers to protect the environment.

Guests will enjoy a deep stretch down on the beach of Palm Jumeirah, taking in the fresh air and ocean views. After the session, yogis are welcome to relax at Koko Bay and enjoy a range of healthy and nutritious beverages.

From fresh coconuts, to rejuvenating fruits and veggie smoothies, the beachside restaurant will be serving up the perfect blend to get you pumped to take on the day, and donating its profits to the EEG.

To book your spot, give Koko Bay a call on (0)4 572 3444.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Friday February 26, 7am to 9am, Dhs100. @kokobayuae