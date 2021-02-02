All the details on the latest edition of our capital supper club…

The last outing of our popular What’s On The Menu series took place on December 16, 2020 at Cyan Brasserie in Andaz Capital Gate.

The Franco-Arab brasserie is located on the 18th floor of the iconic, Guinness World Record-holding leaning tower of Abu Dhabi. And our 20 guests were amongst the first to try highlights from the new menu after the doors officially opened on December 15

What’s On would like to extend a big thank you to all those that joined us, and of course to the team at Cyan Brasserie for hosting a truly memorable evening.

Check out the video below to see how it went down

For foodies curious about what’s on the actual menu at Cyan, included innovative mezze options such as salt-baked heirloom beetroot labneh, artichoke and chickpea hummus and zucchini flower tempura; oysters and foie gras terrine.

The ‘mains’ portion of the menu features artichoke raviolo, wagyu flank steak and sea bass Veronique; and a dessert list that includes mango pavlova, pistachio baklava, mille-feuille and chocolate tart.

Head Chef at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Martim Maita explains: “Our goal is to create an extraordinary experience with quality offerings, using thoughtfully sourced, high-quality produce, served in an engaging yet non-pretentious environment”.

Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, 7am to 11am, midday to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 544 8158, hyattrestaurants.com

