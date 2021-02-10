We love mornings like this…

Dubai woke up to a blanket of dense fog today and of course, when there’s fog – out come the phones or cameras to snap up some cool photos for the ‘Gram.

Here are some cool photos of the fog in Dubai this morning.

Just another winter day in Dubai

The Dubai skyline

Over on Sheikh Zayed Road

Here’s another…

Walking on clouds

Taken at the Dubai Marina

This epic view

Magical

Dubai Media City

Taken just before sunrise

And here’s one taken a little after sunrise…

