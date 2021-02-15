*Patiently waiting*…

Dubai is already home to some of the world’s most renowned bars, beach clubs and restaurants including The Arts Club, Nobu, Nusr-Et, Akira Back, STK, Nikki Beach and Marea.

In the not-so-distant future, we’ll also see Caviar Kaspa, O Beach Ibiza and SushiSamba making their way to the UAE, so we got thinking: What other international restaurants would we like to see come to Dubai?

Here’s our top picks.

sketch, London UK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sketch (@sketchlondon)

There’s really no place on Earth quite like quirky the cluster of restaurants known as sketch, created by Algerian restauranteur Mourad Mazouz in collaboration with French chef Pierre Gagnaire. All complied in an 18th century townhouse in Mayfair London, our favourite room is the Gallery. With pink plush sofas, eye-catching artwork and an unforgettable afternoon tea, the concept is instantly recognisable and not too dissimilar from Gagnaire’s Dubai bar Pierre’s. Step next door into the Lecture Room & Library for a meal worthy of two Michelin stars and a completely different aesthetic. The deep red and gold theme feels more like an Arabian palace than an aristocratic mansion, while the Glade room has a hand-painted floral theme complete with fluffy carpet. The toilets also deserve a special mention, as the unique space includes a dozen white egg-shaped cubicles under a rainbow LED light panel installed in the ceiling.

sketch.london

Hirobun, Kyoto Japan

Taking it back to a time when people had to catch their dinner, Japan-based restaurant Hirobun delivers noodles through a bamboo tube. Ready and waiting at the bottom are the guests who’s job it is to remain focus in preparation to catch their noodles. There is then a series of condiments available to create your own dish. While it might not be in the busiest of destinations for tourists, we can imagine it’s worth the extra effort to find. In the absence of any waterfalls in Dubai, maybe the export version would be well suited in the Dubai Mall atrium…

Hirobun, Kibune, Kyoto, Japan.

Pick & Cheese, London UK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cheese Bar (@thecheesebarldn) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:53am PDT

Cheese fans rejoiced as news broke around the world of the first ever cheese conveyer belt restaurant opened in London. Imagine Yo Sushi but with 25 different types of British cheese… paradise! It opened earlier this month in Covent Garden’s new Seven Dials food market offering bar seats and cosy booths for cheese lovers to indulge. All their dishes are freshly made with locally sourced British ingredients, so they might have to import them to Dubai to give us a taste.

thecheesebar.com