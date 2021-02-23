Because what are drinks without dinner?

We’re not saying we aren’t grateful for the free drinks, we really are. It’s just that sometimes the ladies of Dubai crave something a little more substantial than a liquid dinner.

The good news is, many restaurants across Dubai now include food deals as part of their ladies’ night offerings. Whether it’s a discount on the total bill, a special set menu, or even a free dessert, on certain nights of the week you can tuck into a decent feed for next to nothing.

Here are 15 of our favourites…

Sunday: Babiole

Every Sunday, Babiole has a lively ladies’ night called Blush. Ladies can enjoy a three-course dinner plus unlimited cocktails for Dhs145 or three-course dinner, two oysters and unlimited house spirits for Dhs195. They also offer a similar deal every Thursday, where you’ll pay Dhs195 for three courses and unlimited drinks or Dhs245 including oysters.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, Sundays, 7.30pm to 1am, from Dhs145. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Monday: La Carnita

At this urban Mexican street food hotspot in Dubai Marina, ladies can enjoy five selected beverages for Dhs99, or pay Dhs150 and enjoy a set menu of delicious Mexican sharing dishes and free flowing Margaritas and wine for two hours.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Monday: Miss Lily’s

If you find yourself saying ‘what a week’ by 6pm on Monday, then get yourself down to Miss Lily’s for their Pum Pum Party ladies’ night. The girls can enjoy three drinks and five specially curated dishes for Dhs120. If you’ve been to Miss Lily’s you know you can rely on the tunes to set the vibe, as DJ Crown Prince will be spinning a soundtrack of old skool soul, reggae and soca.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. misslilysdxb.com

Tuesday: Ammos

Grab a group of your favourite girls for Ammos’ ladies’ night It’s All Greek To Me. For Dhs180 per person, girls can enjoy a Greek mezze platter and a bottle of house red or white wine. Girls can also redeem 50 per cent off additional bottle of wine.

Ammos Greek, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs180. Tel: (052) 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

Tuesday: The Scene

The Scene’s ladies’ night is a stalwart of the Pier 7 circuit (four other restaurants in the tower also have Tuesday ladies’ nights), and you’ll definitely want to head here first for dinner before a big night of partying. Enjoy one of The Scene’s signature main courses and free-slowing sparkling for Dhs149.

The Scene, Level Four, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 5pm onwards, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenedubai.com

Tuesday: folly by Nick & Scott

Dine at gorgeous rooftop restaurant folly on a Tuesday, and girls will receive three complimentary drinks. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs50 per lady for the food, but with so many delicious options it won’t be difficult to reach.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs50. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Tuesday: The Pangolin

Pangolin’s chic rooftop terrace, Highlands, gets lively on a Tuesday night, thanks to its wallet-friendly ladies’ night deal. For Dhs129, the girls can enjoy a platter of cured meats, cheeses and olives plus four glasses of house wine. There’s a warm atmosphere thanks to the cheerful staff and surrounding greenery, ideal for a casual catch up with friends.

Highlands, The Pangolin, The Els Club, Sports City, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs129. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. @thepangolindxb

Tuesday: Il Faro

Il Faro on The Palm not only looks adorable (it’s set in a little lighthouse overlooking the water), but it has a fab ladies’ night deal, too. For Dhs165 each, you get unlimited pizza and free-flowing prosecco. You can even bring the boys along to this one – they’ll enjoy the same deal for Dhs245 each.

Azure Residences, The Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 568 3137. ilfaro.ae

Tuesday: Aiza

Gather your girlfriends for Sirens of the Cyclades, a Greek-inspired ladies’ night at Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. For Dhs199, you’ll be treated to for a three-course Greek-Mediterranean menu, paired with four drinks (including wine, spirits and cocktails).

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Tuesday: STK

Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a set menu for the girls priced at Dhs200 for two courses, or Dhs240 for three. Ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks as well as STK signatures like Lil’ Brgs, the 150g fillet steak with STK sauce and french fries, roasted salmon, crème brulee and the much-loved cheesecake.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays, 7pm to 1am, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

Tuesday: Onda Nami

A ladies’ night will take place in Bla Bla every Tuesday night from 6pm to 10pm at the Onda Nami Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant. It’s Dhs150 for a set menu and three house beverages. You can pick a table inside the restaurant and outdoors on the terrace for maximum Ain Dubai views.

Onda Nami, Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Tuesday 6pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Wednesday: Couqley

Enjoy an evening of French cuisine at Couqley Bistro & Bar. Girls can enjoy free-flowing wine, a signature cocktail of the night, and a main course for Dhs99 every Wednesday. Between 6pm and midnight, enjoy the laid back vibes of the buzzy JLT restaurant, along with a selection of French signature dishes.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Wednesdays 6pm to 12am, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 514 9339.

Wednesday: Maiden Shanghai

Popular Asian restaurant Maiden Shanghai has a weekly ladies’ night which includes a delicious dinner. Dine on three courses and enjoy three drinks for Dhs150 per person. After, if you want to carry on a little later, you can get another three drinks for Dhs100.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 7pm onwards, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 247 5222. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Wednesday: Mr Miyagi’s

This lively Asian hotspot’s famous Lady’s & Boys night offers a three-course dinner and two hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs99. The menu includes favourites like bao, pad thai, katsu curry and maki rolls, and there’s roaming karaoke so you have the chance to belt out your favourite cheesy hits (if you’re looking for us, we’ll be the ones who sound uncannily like Mariah).

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Wednesdays, 5pm to 3am, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Saturday: Cafe Belge

Say farewell to the weekend with a great meal with the girls at Cafe Belge. The DIFC restaurant is offering a platter of food and two drinks for Dhs99 every Saturday night. Book a table between 8pm and 11pm to enjoy the weekly deal.

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Saturdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 372 2323.

