New films to watch in cinemas this week: Feb 18 to 24
Horror, action, drama and plenty of drama await at the cinema…
Leave the drama at home and catch it in the cinema halls. There’s also plenty of horror flicks if you’re up to hiding behind your hands and much more.
Blithe Spirit
Starring: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Aimee-Ffion Edwards
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance (G)
Boss Level
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney
Genre: Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi (G)
Judas And The Black Messiah
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons
Genre: Biography, Drama, History (G)
The 100 Candles Game
Aa group of friends gather in a circle of candlelight to tell spooky stories they’ve heard or encountered. When they finish, they go into the bathroom, stare into a dark mirror, and blow out their candle. No one’s allowed to leave the game until it’s finished.
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney
Genre: Horror (G)
The Banishing
Starring: Jessica Brown Findlay, John Lynch, Sean Harris
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (G)
