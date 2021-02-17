Horror, action, drama and plenty of drama await at the cinema…

Leave the drama at home and catch it in the cinema halls. There’s also plenty of horror flicks if you’re up to hiding behind your hands and much more.

**Check out your VOX showtimes and book here now

Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week

Blithe Spirit

A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.

Starring: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance (G)

Boss Level

A retired special forces officer is trapped in a never-ending time loop on the day of his death.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney

Genre: Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi (G)

Judas And The Black Messiah

Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Party Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons

Genre: Biography, Drama, History (G)

The 100 Candles Game

Aa group of friends gather in a circle of candlelight to tell spooky stories they’ve heard or encountered. When they finish, they go into the bathroom, stare into a dark mirror, and blow out their candle. No one’s allowed to leave the game until it’s finished.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney

Genre: Horror (G)

The Banishing

The Banishing tells the story of the most haunted house in England. In the 1930s, a young reverend, his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret.

Starring: Jessica Brown Findlay, John Lynch, Sean Harris

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (G)

