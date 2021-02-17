We can almost taste that Oporto chilli sauce…

For Australians living in Dubai, we’ve got some news that’s sure to cure any residual homesickness: Oporto is bringing its legendary Portuguese chicken burgers to Dubai for the first time ever.

We can now reveal that Oporto’s first foray into the UAE will open in Dubai Festival City in March… and we’re already craving that first Bondi burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oporto_ae (@oporto_ae)

What’s all the fuss about Oporto’s then?

If you’re not familiar with the Aussie burger chain, let us give you the lowdown. Born in the beachside suburb of Bondi in 1986, Oporto is Australia-famous for its Portuguese-style chicken burgers, slathered in a lip-tingling chilli sauce.

When Oporto chicken burgers opens in Dubai, the Bondi burger will be your go-to. You’ll want to order that bad boy with two flame-grilled chicken breast fillets (you can also go single or triple, but we reckon double is the sweet spot), cheese, mayo, lettuce and the signature chilli sauce.

Really, it’s all about that Oporto chilli sauce, a slick, peri peri-esque combination of chilli, ginger, lemon and garlic loosely bound with oil. It delivers a slow, deeply satisfying burn. Order an extra tub to add as you go.

You’ll also want to order the hot chips with a side of prego sauce, a creamy mayo-meets-barbecue combination that’s perfect for dipping your chippies into.

Beyond the burgers, Oporto also serves cracking-good flame-grilled Portuguese chickens, available by the quarter, half or whole bird. There are salads, too, for a complete meal.

While the hoarding is still up for now, we’re told that Oporto will be firing up the grill from mid to late March, in its brand-spanking Dubai Festival City venue.

And we’ll be first in line for a Bondi burger when Oporto finally open its doors in Dubai.

Visit: @oporto_ae

Images: Supplied/Instagram