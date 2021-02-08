Say hello to a new ladies’ day, free wine on Sundays and a wellness class…

Since Bali-themed beach bar Koko Bay opened on West Beach back in September 2020, it’s become one of the Palm Jumeirah (and Dubai’s) relentlessly busy spots, with tables booked out every week for its stunning beach location, buzzing atmosphere and epic sunsets.

Already popular for its fun cocktails and European-Asian inspired menu, some would argue its the full package, although others might say they’re missing a few weekly deals. Until now, that is. Koko Bay has just launched a ladies’ day, robata Sunday and wellness offer.

Let’s start with the ladies’ day offer which will run from 12pm to 4pm every Monday. Girls, you can enjoy the ultimate West Beach beach day with a bottle of bubbly and a dozen Fine de Claire French oysters for Dhs399 for two people. You can even add an extra dozen oysters for an additional Dhs150.

If free wine sounds like your thing, check out the new ‘Robata Sunday’ deal which runs all day on, you guessed it, Sundays. You’ll get a complimentary glass of house red, white or rose wine with any main ordered from the wood-fired robata grill.

Dishes include Spanish octopus with piquillo peppers and mango salsa or the New Zealand lamb chops. If you’re more of a sharer, opt from the mixed seafood or meat platter as well as ‘the ultimate surf’ and turf platter.

If you’re a keen yoga fan or are just looking to find some zen, Koko Bay is hosting a one-off yoga and meditation session on Friday, February 26 from 7am to 9am. It’s priced at Dhs100 with all proceeds going to charity. Afterwards, sip on an array of healthy drinks and get some sun.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Images: Provided