Find your zen without spending a dirham…

At a time where we’re all trying to focus a little more on self-care and a little less on unnecessary spending, this news should being some relief. We’ve found two ideal options for those who want to enjoy relaxing yoga classes in Dubai without spending a single fil.

The first comes from chic DIFC yoga studio, Inspire. The popular classes are heading into the great outdoors, and to celebrate, the studio is hosting the inaugural session completely for free.

The class will take place on Saturday February 13 at 5pm, on the upper-level in Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC. Attendees can expect Ho’oponopono meditation led by Yasmine Rushdi, including breath work and heart opening Vinyasa class.

You’ll need to bring your own mat, water and towel, and wear a mask unless on your mat. If you can’t make the free class, regular classes in the new location are priced at Dhs60.

Inspire Me, Gate Avenue, DIFC, February 13, 5pm, free. inspiremeyoga.net

Another unmissable freebie comes from Five Jumeirah Village at its Revive Spa. The outdoor flow yoga classes run every Sunday and Thursday at 9.30am, promising that the movement and breath will set you into a meditative state.

Each class is priced at Dhs75, however your first class is 100 per cent complimentary. That way, you can try it out, see if you like it and then come back again in the future.

Advanced booking is required for this one so be sure to call up beforehand as spaces are limited.

Revive Spa, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sundays and Thursdays, 9.30am, first class free. Tel: (0)4 248 9964.