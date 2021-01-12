You’ll find Aprons & Hammers Beach House at West Beach…

With blue skies, gorgeous sunshine and sandy beaches, Dubai is the perfect place to spend a lazy day soaking up the sun. With that comes some pretty amazing deals for the ladies, and a brand new ladies’ day has just launched.

Recently opened Aprons & Hammers Beach House can be found at the endlessly-popular West Beach on the Palm Jumeirah. The ladies’ day launches on Monday, January 18, and will run every Monday thereafter.

Stretch out on a cushy sun lounger or long beanbag, sipping on frose as you catch those rays. Between 12pm to 6pm, ladies can enjoy two frose cocktails plus a starter or selected salad for Dhs95. There’s also 25 per cent off shisha, if you feel so inclined.

Starters to choose from include salt and pepper squid, Maryland blue crab cakes and the stand-out firecracker prawns – a What’s On favourite. Whilst it’s not clear which salads will be included, a great one is the Caesar salad.

Having frequented this lovely beachside spot a handful of times already, we recommend staying around for the sunset. With unparalleled views of the Dubai Marina skyline, it really is the most picture-perfect setting.

Aprons & Hammers features an open-walled restaurant, which embodies the ‘beach house’ theme, with distressed blue woods, wicker ceilings, hues of blue and yellow and even a surfboard or two. Then there’s a wooden decking leading out onto the sand, which is full of sun beds.

Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach has become one of the hottest new destinations in Dubai for drinking, dining and sunbathing. It’s also home to Koko Bay, Señor Pico, Jones the Grocer, Orange Chameleon, and lends itself to FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays, 12pm to 6pm, two froses plus a starter or salad, Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @apronsandhammers

Image: Provided