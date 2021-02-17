It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer until normality resumes…

Fans of popular music festival RedFestDXB will have to wait another year to see their favourite artists perform on stage. This will be the first time that RedFestDXB has missed a year, since it launched in 2014.

Organised by Done Events, the team had hoped to be able to host the festival this year but with increased restrictions and uncertainty, it has been announced that the next RedFestDXB will take place in 2022.

The huge two-day event has been host to some of the world’s top pop and R&B artists including Stormzy, Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Sean Paul, Mike Posner, The Script, G-Eazy, Bastille, Rita Ora, Camila Cabello, Kesha, Young Thug and Fifth Harmony.

It’s not clear if there had been a proposed line up for 2021 before it was delayed, and if these artists were postponed to the following year. The team took to social media to explain to fans that the event will be pushed.

In a statement on Instagram, the caption read: “We are gutted, but as you may have guessed, Virgin Radio RedFestDXB has been postponed until 2022. We want to protect fans and ensure that we have the full RedFest party experience when it returns next year.”

The Media City Amphitheatre stage has also seen performances from mega DJs including the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki and Cheat Codes.

redfestdxb.com