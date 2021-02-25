Gudee Cafe is known for its Afghani specialties and inventive pizza toppings…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, is known for having his finger firmly on the pulse of the Dubai food scene – and the latest eatery to catch his attention is Gudee Pizza and Cafe in DIFC.

The Crown Prince was snapped dining at this eatery earlier in the week, which prompted us to dig a little deeper on the boundary-pushing menu of this ostensibly Afghani eatery.

While Gudee Pizza and Cafe bills itself as an Afghani cafe, it’s culinary ambitions go well beyond that country’s borders. Along with authentic Afghani starters of manto (steamed lamb dumplings), Afghan potato samosas, and banjan (eggplant with yoghurt sauce), Gudee is also turning out some of Dubai’s most creative pizza combinations.

From the indulgent-sounding truffle mac ‘n’ cheese pizza, to French fries, buffalo chicken, chicken tikka, or the Middle East-meets-Med za’atar and burrata pizza, the chefs at Gudee aren’t afraid to play with flavour.

Can’t decide which mad-capped pizza topping to order? Opt for their three-in-one, which presents a trio of flavours in one handy pie.

The Crown Prince isn’t the only member of the royal family who’s a fan of Gudee Pizza and Cafe. His uncle, Sheikh Saeed, affectionately known as Uncle Saeed, is a frequent guest of the restaurant.

Gudee Pizza & Cafe, Podium Level, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily 10am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)50 822 2329. @gudeepizzacafe

