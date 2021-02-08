The Ruler of Dubai was snapped holding his four-month-old granddaughter…

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum looks every bit the doting grandfather in two new family photos that have been shared on Instagram.

The Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai is shown cradling his four-month-old granddaughter, alongside her two-and-a-half-year-old brother, Mohammed bin Faisal, and their father, Sheikh Faisal Saud Khalid Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the chairwoman of Dubai Culture, and Sheikh Faisal welcomed their adorable daughter to the world late last year.

Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal, a member of the Ras Al Khaimah royal family, in 2016. Along with the Sheikh Mohammed family photo shared on Sheikha Latifa’s Instagram page above, Sheikh Faisal also shared the beautiful image below, which captures Sheikh Mohammed staring adoringly into his granddaughter’s eyes.

The caption reads: “In the bosom of the homeland.” According to the photographer, Ali, the royal family photo was captured at the Hatta Cup for Private Stables on February 5.

And in this capture below, little Mohammed is seen reading a copy of one of Sheikh Mohammed’s children’s books.

Sheikh Mohammed is frequently seen playing with grandson Mohammed bin Faisal on Sheikh Latifa’s Instagram page, taking time out from his busy schedule for quality moments with family.

Images: Instagram