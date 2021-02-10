Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche is offering discounts to the vaccinated…

By now we’re probably all well aware of how important it is that we choose to get vaccinated.

It’s the fastest and most efficient way to combat the ongoing global Covid-19 health challenges.

And it’s clearly something Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche feels passionate about. They’ve launched a new campaign which is offering 25 per cent off the bill at its awesome range of bars and eateries.

That includes Grills@Chill’O, Corniche All Day Dining, Le C.afé and Jazz & Fizz. With cut bills until the end of March 2021.

But What’s On at Sofitel right now?

Grills@Chill’O

This outlet has two new deals that are, like the restaurant’s preferred cooking method, straight-up fire. The Chill’O Brunch’ will be hosted every other Friday (there’s a special Valentine’s one this weekend, then the next one is on February 26) and eight culinary stations offering signature grills; foie gras; Asian delights; carvery bites; fresh seafood; sushi; and dessert.

There are also three dedicated beverage hubs to get you straight into the sipping action without waiting for a server. Taking place between 12.30pm and 4pm, soft packages are Dhs230, house Dhs320 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95.

The breezy terrace eatery is also putting on a daily ‘Kil’O Night’ which is a legit meat feast. Diners are presented with a kilo of either US Prime Angus Tenderloin, Westholme Wagyu Ribeye, or US Black Angus Prime Rib, a set of sides (which include truffle crushed potatoes, sautéed purple asparagus, and baby spinach with garlic cream) and a bottle of grape for just Dhs750.

The restaurant portion guide suggest four people, we suggest skipping lunch and going up a belt size. Available until March 31, 2021.

Seafood Souq at Corniche All Day Dining Restaurant

The Seafood Souq is back on Thursday nights at Sofitel, and its sole (apologies for the terrible pun, but there’s more to come) mission directive is to bring the bounty of the ocean direct to your plate.

Grilled, steamed or fried and prepared ‘a la minute‘ the scales are tipped entirely in your favour. You can catch this great deal from Thursday, February 18 onwards between 7pm and 10.30pm. Soft package is Dhs235, house Dhs305, bubbles Dhs325.

Gents Night at Jazz & Fizz Bar

There’s a bar night bargain just for blokes at Jazz & Fizz. Two hours of unlimited beverages and a cheese platter for Dhs149, available between 6pm and 3pm every Wednesday night.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

