Heading out on Friday? Take note of these road closures…

If you’re heading out on Friday this weekend, do note that a number of roads in Dubai will be closed from 12pm to 4.30pm as Stage 6 of UAE Tour 2021 will be taking place.

The road closures will affect various localities in Dubai from Deira in Old Dubai to Al Qudra and Palm Jumeirah. So, plan your outing accordingly. They will only be reopened once the cyclists have passed through a section of the 165km Dubai Stage.

Here are the road closures you need to know about.

The rolling road closure system will affect roads all the way from Deira Islands from 12pm stretching all the way to Palm Jumeirah at around 4.30pm.

Al Khaleej Street in Deira is expected to be partially closed from 12.30pm to 12.55pm, while the section starting from Baniyas Street, and passing through Rebat Street onto Ras Al Khor Road will be partially closed between 12:50 until 1.15pm.

The section between Dubai-Al Ain Road, Meydan and Al Hadiqa Street is expected to be partially closed between 1.10pm to 1.25pm, while the closures on Al Wasl Street, Al Thanya Street and Jumeirah Street will take place between 1.20pm and 1.40pm.

The King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, heading in the direction of Jebel Ali, will be partially closed between 1.35pm and 2.05pm, while sections of Al Asayel Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Road, Al Khail 1, Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be closed between 2pm and 2.40pm.

The segment through Al Qudra Road and Saih Al Salaam Street will be partially closed from 2.35pm to 3.55pm, and as the cyclists turn back on Al Qudra Road and head towards Umm Suqeim through Hessa Street, that segment is expected to be partially closed between 3.50pm to 4.20pm.

The final stretch of the race, which will see the cyclists ride into Palm Jumeirah and sprint towards the finish at Atlantis, The Palm hotel, is expected to be partially closed from 4.15pm until 4.35pm.

Images: Getty Images