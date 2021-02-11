Sponsored: The new tasting menu at Torno Subito is a must for truffle lovers…

Torno Subito has scintillating form when it comes to transporting our tastebuds to the Italian Riviera.

The Palm-based beachside restaurant blends modern Mediterranean design aesthetics with a menu that gestures in fluent Italian.

And especially for February, their monthly tasting menu has been given a truffle reshuffle.

Il Tartufo is an authentic five-course ode to the love of truffle, with dishes such as uovo, a poached egg dish with parmigiano foam, asparagus, mushroom chips and truffle.

There’s fresh house-baked focaccia paired with deeply creamy mozzarella, robiola cheese, truffle; handmade tagliolino pasta with porcini mushroom essence and of course, more truffle.

Your main course is a real flavour riot, Wagyu cheek, with potato and truffle puree, spinach, topped-off with a truffle sauce.

Dessert also includes some of that dreamy truff-stuff, alongside crema ice cream, vanilla and hot cherries.

It’s available throughout the week at Dhs499 per person. And diners ordering two ‘Il Tartufo’ tasting menus per table, will be entitled to a free bottle of house grape.

Other ways to live la dolce vita at Torno Subito

Aperitivo

From Sunday to Thursday 6.30pm to 8pm, you can enjoy the ultimate sundowner package at W Dubai – The Palm’s neo-Italian bistro. Guests can enjoy free-flow Italian bubbles and sharing bites against a dramatic oceanic backdrop, all for just Dhs169.

È Sempre Domenica

Served between Sunday and Wednesday, this special menu can be enjoyed inside or alfresco for Dhs250 per head.

Torno Sabato

Every Saturday Torno Subito hosts a laidback sharing-style feast. Guests can enjoy a variety of genuine Italian flavours, all from just Dhs279 per person.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800, tornosubitodubai.com

Images: Provided