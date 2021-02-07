The UAE will be the fifth nation in the world to reach the Red Planet if the mission is a success…

On July 20, 2020 the Hope probe launched from Tanegashima Island in Japan and began its 493.5 million kilometre journey to the Red Planet.

Now, nearly seven months later, the Hope probe is expected to arrive at Mars’ orbit on Tuesday, February 9 at 7.30pm. And to celebrate the momentous occasion, several landmarks across the UAE are illuminating in red, the colour of this cool planet. Here are some photos shared by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

And here are some cool photos we found on your Instagrams:

Museum of the Future

Dubai Frame

Burj Al Arab

Dubai Canal

Etisalat

Global Village

The Meydan Hotel

W Dubai The Palm

Qasr Al Watan in the capital

The Hope probe’s next crucial step takes place on February 9 where the spacecraft will rapidly reduce its speed from 121,000kmph to 18,000kmph to enter Mars’ orbit. Once it reaches the atmosphere, the unmanned spacecraft will explore the climactic dynamics of the Red Planet in daily and seasonal timescales for a full Martian year (687 earth days).

The probe will gather and send back the new Mars data to the Science Data Centre in the UAE via different ground stations spread around the world.

The insights and data we gain from understanding the Martian climate will add new dimensions to human knowledge about how atmospheres work, which will help scientists and researchers evaluate distant worlds for conditions that might support life. Understanding the geographical and climate changes of Mars and the other planets will help us gain deeper insights to find solutions for key challenges facing mankind on earth.

The probe’s successful arrival to Mars will make the UAE the fifth nation in the world to reach the Red Planet after the United States, Soviet Union, China, the European Space Agency and India.

