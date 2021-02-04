Sponsored: Whether you choose to dine or stayover at the hotel, it will be a memorable night…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if your plans for the most romantic night of the year still aren’t sorted, check out these sweet deals offered by Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa.

The five-star accommodation is located on Abu Dhabi’s premier golf course and is home to a wide selection of restaurants and bars. And come Valentine’s Day weekend, you and your partner will be able to enjoy delicious Italian specialities in a romantic setting at Sacci.

For just Dhs399, couples can tuck into a three-course menu featuring signature dishes from talented chefs. For appetizers, the menu includes a choice between poached prawns or gorgonzola cheese sauce and fried leeks.

Mains include a choice between red mullet in polenta crust, spicy baby chicken or risotto with fresh strawberries. To end the dining experience on a sweet note, the chefs have put together ‘rosa perfetto’ which is a red fruit compote, strawberry sorbet and dried raspberries.

The mouth-watering menu includes a bottle of grape.

This fantastic Italian menu is available from February 12 to 14, 5pm onwards. Don’t forget to make a reservation on 02 616 9702.

Furthermore, the hotel has a great deal for those couples who want to enjoy a night stay at the property.

Book in a staycation any day between February 11 and 16 and you will receive a complimentary upgrade. The staycation is perfect if you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day or any other special occasion.

What you’ll get apart from great hospitality, are serene countryside scenes from the resort’s large modern rooms. The grounds also boast an expansive lagoon pool that’s just perfect for lounging and relaxing.

For bookings, head on over to marriott.com.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, Valentine’s Day deal Feb 12 to 14, 5pm onwards, Dhs399. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Images: Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa