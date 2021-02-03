Where will you be when the whistle blows?

Huge sporting fixtures have been thin on the ground over the past 12 months, which makes the return of the Six Nations Rugby even more exciting. From February 6 to March 20, catch all the action (and some unmissable deals) at these venues screening the Six Nations Rugby in Dubai.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar & Grill

Watch the Six Nations Rugby live on multiple screens at Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Enjoy special burger deals, plus two-for-one on selected drinks during happy hour, from 5pm to 7pm on weekdays.

Wavebreaker Beach & Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR. Sun to Thu noon to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s JBR will be rolling out the rugby red carpet, with live screenings of all matches throughout the venue. Here, you can enjoy a daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm. At McGettigan’s JLT, tuck into the SOS Breakfast menu before the match, offering a breakfast dish and three house drinks for Dhs129. McGettigan’s Madinat and DWTC will also be screening all the live matches, with competitions and prizes on match days.

McGettigan’s JBR, JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and DWTC. @mcgettiganspubs

O’Leary’s Dubai Creek

Head on down to Hilton Dubai Creek to catch all the Six Nations action at O’Leary’s. This sporting hub boasts 15 screens, so you’re guaranteed a clear view of the scrum. And when there’s a match on, you can order a burger and a bottle of beer for just Dhs55.

O’Leary’s, Hilton Dubai Creek, daily 11am to midnight. Tel: (04) 212 7570. @olearysdubai

The Irish Village

Cheer on the Irish contingent at the Irish Village, where they’ll be pouring Dhs35 pints of Guinness all day during the tournament.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud and Studio One Hotel, daily 11am to 1am. @theirishvillage

The Dubliner’s

Another hot bet for an Irish crowd is The Dubliner’s, at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. From February 6 to March 20, you can order a serve of chicken wings or calamari rings, plus a pint of Irish stout, for Dhs66.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Al Garhoud, daily noon to 3am. Tel: (04) 702 2455. @dublinersdubai

Images: Supplied