Find your zen on the expansive green…

Taking outdoor yoga to another level is fun new attraction Topgolf Dubai and chic Alserkal Avenue studio Shimis Yoga. The two have paired up to launch weekly classes every Friday morning on the Topgolf outfield.

Priced at Dhs150 including breakfast, the new yoga sessions are designed to help you find your zen, breathing in the fresh morning air, with grass beneath your feet. The unique experience promises Insta-worthy views as you stretch your way into the weekend.

From Friday February 26, and every Friday thereafter at 8am, yogis of all levels will pick their spot on the outfield. Fifty minutes of gentle flow will follow, guided by Shimis’ fully-qualified and professional instructors, with plenty of space between each participant.

As the field is normally a no-go area for Topgolf customers, this is a truly unique opportunity to explore the open space, and take in the surrounding views.

The hour-long session will be followed by a healthy and delicious bites, coffee or tea and infused water. To reward you for a good stretch, you’ll be treated to Topgolf’s fruity salad inspired ‘Watermelon Pizza’ consisting of refreshing fruits, yoghurt and coulis.

There’s even a specially curated ‘Topgolf Yoga Mimosa’ cocktail, available for purchase post yoga for anyone keen to reward themselves a little more. For those who want to really push the boat out, book an after-yoga Topgolf session and get to work on your best swing.

For safety and hygiene purposes, guests must bring their own mats and towels.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Fridays, 8am to 9am, Dhs150. shimis.com

Images: Provided