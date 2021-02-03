9 yummy ways to celebrate World Nutella Day
Spread the news…
We’ve got three words for you. World. Nutella. Day.
That’s right, there’s an actual day dedicated to the delicious chocolatey-hazelnut spread and it falls on Friday, February 5, 20201. And there are plenty of Dubai’s restaurants where you can celebrate.
Here are seven yummy ways to celebrate World Nutella Day.
LDC Kitchen + Coffee
LDC Kitchen + Coffee is offering up a homemade babka for Dhs35. The soft brioche dough braid is baked to perfection with rich dark chocolate for that artsy marble appearance. It is then generously drizzled with everybody’s favourite rich hazelnut chocolate. It’s perfect to share (but you don’t have to) and is a great sweet snack to end your long day. Want to stay in? You can order this chocolate delight on Deliveroo, too.
LDC Kitchen + Coffee, One JLT, Dubai, open daily 7am to midnight (open until 1am on weekends). @ldckitchen
Fuchsia Urban Thai
If you’re tucking into mains at Fuchsia Urban Thai, you will get complimentary Nutella spring rolls with a scoop of coconut ice cream. The sweet twist on a traditional savoury roll is a signature of Fuchsia’s take on Thai classics with a contemporary twist. Yum…
Fuchsia Urban Thai, Business Bay or Barsha Heights, Dubai. Tel: (04) 361 7117. fuchsiame.com
Café Society
Café Society is celebrating with a delicious breakfast item this World Nutella Day. Savour bites of freshly cut banana and strawberry, or berries stuffed with delicious Nutella dark chocolate ganache. It’s available for just Dhs55 per person. Make the most of it and avail of the restaurant’s daily breakfast deal for Dhs65.
Cafe Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb
Eggspectation
As part of its special Crazy Pancake Month Menu, chocolate lovers can dig into a stack of limited-edition pancakes topped with Nutella and coconut for Dhs49. Prefer crepes? Order the chocolate banana sweet dish for Dhs32. It comes stuffed with sliced fresh banana and drizzled with Nutella.
Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, Dubai, open daily 7am to 9pm weekdays and up to 10pm weekends, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae
Brunch & Cake
A range of delicious sweet treats is on the menu at Brunch & Cake with the chocolate goodness as the star of the show. Pick from either Nutella French Toast, brownie pancakes, cookies, croissants, doughnuts and more. They are available to order or for dine-in customers.
Brunch & Cake, Ground Floor, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeira, Dubai, daily from 8am. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakedubai
Pinsanity
Pinsanity is the cool home-grown concept that promises you all of the great taste, hearty toppings and happy smiles of a regular pizza, but with far fewer calories. What does Nutella have to do with pizza? How would you like a pizza slathered in chocolate? The dessert is made with crushed hazelnuts, ricotta and Nutella generously spread over a wood-fired pinsa. All yours for just Dhs31.
Pinsanity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, available for delivery only on Deliveroo, Dhs31. deliveroo.ae
caya
If you love tiramisu and Nutella, you’ll love this dish at caya who are putting the two delicious desserts together to form Nutella Tiramisu. The cake is layered with a variety of delicious ingredients, some of which include a silky Nutella mousse and velvety mascarpone. A slice of this mouth-watering dessert is Dhs30 but you can indulge in a whole tray for just Dhs295. For home delivery visit radyes.co
caya, Town Square, Dubai, dine-in and home delivery available. Tel: (0)56 484 2836. @cayauae
Cocoa Room Dubai
Love French toast? How would you like Nutella French toast? At just Dhs35, the Nutella French Toast at Cocoa Room comes with brioche bread, maple toffee sauce, malt ice-cream, peanut crumble and of course, a generous stuffing of Nutella.
Cocoa Room Dubai, Galleria Mall, Al Was Road, Dubai, daily from 8am to 12.30pm. @cocoaroomdubai
SugarMoo
Love your brownies chewy, gooey and creamy in all the right places? You’ll love this one from Sugarmoo which is made with the delicious chocolate hazelnut spread for just Dhs16 per piece.
SugarMoo, available on sugarmoo.com/en/vegan-desserts