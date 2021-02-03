Spread the news…

We’ve got three words for you. World. Nutella. Day.

That’s right, there’s an actual day dedicated to the delicious chocolatey-hazelnut spread and it falls on Friday, February 5, 20201. And there are plenty of Dubai’s restaurants where you can celebrate.

Here are seven yummy ways to celebrate World Nutella Day.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC Kitchen + Coffee is offering up a homemade babka for Dhs35. The soft brioche dough braid is baked to perfection with rich dark chocolate for that artsy marble appearance. It is then generously drizzled with everybody’s favourite rich hazelnut chocolate. It’s perfect to share (but you don’t have to) and is a great sweet snack to end your long day. Want to stay in? You can order this chocolate delight on Deliveroo, too.