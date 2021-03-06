A handy guide to the best of the city…

This week we welcome a new set of fun things to do in Dubai. From a mother’s day treat to a new weekly dinner deal, here are our top picks to keep you busy in Dubai this week.

Here are six things to do in Dubai.

Sunday March 21

1. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a free attraction

Three of Dubai’s popular attractions, The Green Planet, Laguna Waterpark and Roxy Cinemas, are offering mums freebies on Sunday March 21. At the parks, mums should present a family picture (featuring them and their child) along with purchasing child tickets at gate. For the cinema, mothers will receive complimentary meal and mocktail at various Roxy Cinema locations when purchasing a Diamond or Platinum cinema ticket.

2. Try the new burgers at Hardee’s

Hast-food chain Hardee’s has an all new juicy Star Angus burger with 100 per cent Angus beef on the menu. The monster-sized burger includes layers of American cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato drizzled with ketchup and mayonnaise. They have recently launched a new mushroom and Swiss Angus thickburger with a chargrilled premium Angus beef burger covered in a signature mushroom sauce with Swiss melted cheese and a special black mayo pepper. There’s a chicken version available too if you want to try something different other than the much loved Santa Fe burger.

Hardee’s is available to order on Zomato and Deliveroo and they have a number of locations all around UAE.

Monday March 22

3. Take a journey to Italy at this new dinner

A specially curated four-course menu has launched at Bellavista, Grosvenor House, encompassing all the delicious flavours of Italy. For Dhs550 per couple, guests will be treated to three appetisers including beef carpaccio, deep-fried squid and prawns, before moving on to a pasta dish. For mains, there’s a grilled king prawn bisque-honey glaze with spicy beetroot salad and feta cheese. Lastly, you’ll enjoy a lime cheesecake with juniper crumble rose-raspberry.

Bellavista, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily March 15 to April 30, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs550 for two. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. bellavista-dubai.com

Tuesday March 23

4. Take a nap to win a prize

Think sleeping all day will get you nowhere? Think again. Vida Hotels has launched a competition where participants need to share a photo of them napping in a unique location. Prizes up for grabs include a one-night stay at Vida Downtown, a Fitbit Sense and six-month trial of Fitbit Premium and a Klekktic bedframe. Post your snap on Instagram before March 27 to win and check @VidaHotels for all the details.

Wednesday March 24

5. Treat yourself to an after-work tipple

Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club has launched a new drinks menu consisting of a range of cocktails. Options include jones espresso martini, sink with the pink and paloma arabica, as well as a collection of artisan bar bites. Highlights include country roll with wagyu, gouda sausage and uncle joe’s barbecue sauce, and spicy croquettes.

Jones The Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. jonesthegrocer.com

6. Check out Bagatelle’s new weekly soirée

Popular nightlife destination, Bistrot Bagatelle is launching a new weekly event on Wednesday March 24. The French restaurant is taking guests on a journey around the world, starting off with London. For Dhs300, guests will enjoy a three course set menu including crudo de daurade, côtes d’agneau grillées and tarte à la rhubarbe et gingembre or an assiette de fromages, a unique selection of fine British cheese.

Bistrot Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wednesdays, 8pm til late, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. bistrotbagatelledubai.com