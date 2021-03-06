Great ways to end March on a great note…

This week will mark the end of March and a new month will begin. So, if you’re looking for ways to end the month on a high, try some of these fun things to do in Abu Dhabi listed below.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday March 28

Try the updated menu at Tasha Restaurant & Cafe

South African boutique lifestyle café, Tasha has just updated its famed Classic Menu with five new, fresh, handcrafted dishes. On the spruced up menu, you will now find a salmon salad with Norwegian salmon, a levant chicken plate, mascarpone and roasted tomato pasta and more. There’s even a selection of brand-new beverages including a healthy energy booster smoothie, turmeric latte and a range of mocktails.

Tasha Restaurant & Cafe, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 8am to 11pm, Thur and Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 445 0890. @tashascafe

Monday March 29

Feast with mates at Grills@Chill’O

Round up a group of four and head to Breezy terrace eatery, Grills@Chill’O for their daily ‘Kil’O Night’ which is a legit meat feast. Diners are presented with a kilo of either US prime Angus tenderloin, Westholme Wagyu ribeye, or US black Angus prime rib, a set of sides (which include truffle crushed potatoes, sautéed purple asparagus, and baby spinach with garlic cream) and a bottle of grape for just Dhs750. So, if you’re a table of four that works out to Dhs187.50 per person.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Enjoy a daycation at Bayshore Beach Club

Looking for a fun day under the sun? Head to InterContinental Abu Dhabi where you can spend time with the whole family – two adults and two kids for just Dhs199. Additionally, you will get 20 per cent off on food and beverage. This relaxing deal is only available on weekdays until April 8. For bookings and further information, reach out to the hotel on 02 697 2317 or send them an email to recreation.icabudhabi@ihg.com

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Tuesday March 30

Tuck into a seven-course live-fire tasting menu at Emirates Palace

Abu Dhabi Culinary is launching Nomad Supper Club, a series of experiential dining experiences at some of the capital’s most quintessential locations in collaboration with leading culinary minds. It beings on March 30 at the luxurious Emirates Palace where you can revel in a seven-course live-fire tasting menu for Dhs750. The BBQ dinner includes bone marrow bruschetta, duck cooked three ways, beef scallops, and much more. On March 31, the experience takes place at Pure Eco Retreat.

For more information and bookings head to this website here.

Take a subtractive sculpture workshop

The art of subtractive sculpture is a form of removing (aka subtracting) material to create your final masterpiece. You will learn the fun technique for just Dhs100 at this workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on March 30. Everything you need including the tools will be provided. For inquiries and registration, you can contact 02 657 5929 or email the team at masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, March 30, 5.30p to 7.30pm, Dhs100. Tel: (02) 6575800. @manaratalsaadiyat

Wednesday March 31

Try an afternoon tea with a French touch at Fouquet