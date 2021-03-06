Sponsored: Enjoy a taste of Italy right in the heart of Dubai Media City…

If you’re hungry for Italian, on the lookout for a business lunch or want to enjoy dining out with family or friends, head on over to Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City.

The restaurant has been serving the cool media city crowds and Dubai’s residents for the past 15 years with a number of events happening throughout the week that keep it lively and buzzing.

Here are six reasons to visit Certo

After work aperitifs

When: Daily

Had a hard day at work or want to hang out with mates? Certo is offering aperitivo the Italian way from 5pm to 7pm. You can enjoy select drinks served up with complimentary savoury bites for Dhs45.

Business Lunch

When: Sunday to Thursday

For that next business meeting, head to Certo and tuck into a two-course meal for Dhs100 or a three-course meal for Dhs120.

Ladies Night

When: Monday

La Vita Bella will see the ladies enjoying unlimited pizza from the wood-fired oven with three complimentary drinks including Aperol Spritz for Dhs89. Gents who join can enjoy unlimited pizza with one drink for the same price.

Grape and bites

When: Tuesday

On Vino e Cichetti Tuesdays guests can enjoy free-flowing wine and Italian tapas. Go hungry and enjoy the three hour deal for Dhs149. The deal runs from 6pm to 11pm and is perfect for an after-work meet up with mates.

La Dolce Vita

When: Thursday

On Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, guests can enjoy free-flowing beverages and a wide array of Italian dishes served to the table including antipasti, pizza, pasta from the live pasta station, main courses and a dessert platter. At the moment, live music is put on hold, but once restrictions lift, you’ll have foot-tapping beats to keep you entertained.

It will cost Dhs199 for the soft drink package, Dhs299 for the house package and Dhs349 for sparkling.

Family lunch

When: Saturday

Making dinner plans with the family on Saturday? Festa Di Famiglia runs from 12.30pm to 4pm for Dhs149 per adult for a five-course sharing menu and grape pairing.

Little ones can try the pizza-making class and use the play area and enjoy items off a kid’s dedicated menu. Under 10’s can dine for free.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3669187. radissonhotels.com

Images: Certo Dubai