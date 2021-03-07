Sponsored: This home-grown Asian flavour house is headmaster at the Dubai School of Wok…

If you’re a fan of feasts from the East, Asian Wok needs to be on your radar. The home-grown dine-in and delivery dynasty is available to enjoy across Dubai, and recently just opened a new location at Millenium Towers in Business Bay.

These are just seven reasons why we think they’ll wok your world.

1. The spice of life

Whether you’re in the mood for an aromatic Malay laksa wok box, or a fiery tom yum soup, Indonesian nasi goreng, Peking-style potstickers or some crispy wasabi and cashew prawns — Asian Wok has got a huge variety of Asian flavours to choose from. A diversity that solves one of the most hotly disputed domestic dining dilemmas. If you’re craving Chinese, but your roomie is on that Thai tip, there’s no need to pull short straws, it’s all on at Asian Wok.

2. They send low-spend noods

Warm-up for the weekend with the brand’s outrageously strong midweek #WokWednesday offer, where their already-very-reasonably-priced Shanghai noodles (Dsh25) are slashed to just Dhs10-per-pot.

3. No MSG in a bottle

Asian Wok is about everything that is NOT those greasy, additive-laden takeaways where you’re hungry again 20 minutes after eating. No. All the food is prepared fresh to order, and the sauces are handmade in the kitchen that same day. They proudly carry the flag for authentic Asian cuisine and that means zero added MSG.

4. Art of the deal

Sure Dhs10 noodles once-a-week is a great little treat, but what else is on offer in the way of deals? Their customisable Wok Boxes are available from just Dhs35, or there’s a meal for two combo which includes a duo of Wok Boxes, an appetiser and a drink for Dhs100.

5. Global taste, local touch

The brand is a home-grown UAE outfit, with almost all of the ingredients coming from local sources, giving their dishes a whole new level of ‘fresh’.

6. Wokking all over Dubai

There are Dubai Asian Wok outposts in JLT Cluster C; Mall Of Emirates Food Court; Deira City Centre Food Central; and now in Business Bay – at the Millenium Hotel. There’s even a branch in City Centre Fujairah. That also means they have a delivery service network that stretches right across the emirate. You can find them on several delivery aggregators, but for the best experience, it’s recommended you order direct.

7. Oodles of noodles

Asian Wok is currently running a competition where five people will win an entire year’s worth of FREE noodles. Just head onto their @asianwokuae Instagram page for more details and information on how to multiply those raffle entries.

Images: Provided