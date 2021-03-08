If you’re looking for a traditional English pub, this is it…

In the middle of fancy fine-dining restaurants and beachside eateries, British-style pubs still stand as a firm favourite for those in Dubai looking for a casual, if not homely, place to eat, drink and socialise. Brand new pub The Coins is opening today, March 8.

You’ll find The Coins English Pub in Emirates Financial Tower in DIFC, where it will open officially at 4pm tonight. Happy hour will run from 5pm to 8pm with 40 per cent off selected drinks and 50 per cent off selected starters.

The British pub is, unsurprisingly modeled on British coins, which make up its branding. The restaurant looks super traditional with dark woods, glass paneled doors, green leather sofas and authentic pub trinkets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐮𝐛 (@thecoinsdxb)

Visitors can expect hearty dishes such as a cold cuts platter, croquettes or buffalo wings to start, followed by mains such as fish and chips, cottage pie, lamb shank and a roast dinner. Burgers, pizzas and salads are also on the menu.

The authentic British pub will have some great deals on throughout the week, from its Sunday to Thursday happy hour with 40 per cent off selected drinks and 50 per cent off selected food; and a business lunch with a dish and a soft drink priced from Dhs60.

On Wednesdays from 9pm to 11pm enjoy unlimited chicken wings and two selected beers for Dhs99. It remains to be seen whether The Coins will introduce a bunch or ladies’ night, but it seems to be all about the deals so watch this space…

The Coins English Pub, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Dubai, open on March 8 from 4pm, normally 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 330 0013. thecoins.ae

Images: Social