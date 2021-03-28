Get fit and enjoy competitive sport…

Along with a bustling food, beverage and luxury hotel scene, there are plenty of health and fitness centers and classes on the Palm Jumeirah. Soon, a brand new facility with padel tennis courts is set to open.

It’s named Smash and you’ll be able to find it at the end of Palm Jumeirah’s popular fitness track, next to Golden Mile Building 1. It has now been confirmed to open April 15 so there’s not too long to wait.

It is set to offer its members a fantastic fitness facility with equipment such as running machines, cross trainers, indoor cycling and more. The padel tennis courts will be perfect for those who love a bit of competition whilst getting fit.

If you’re not familiar with padel tennis, it’s a form of raquet sport. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is roughly three quarters of the size of a normal tennis court. Whilst the scoring is the same as normal tennis, the balls are used with less pressure.

Via Instagram, Smash has just revealed the pricing for padel tennis. A 90-minute session on one of the courts will be Dhs65 in non-peak hours and Dhs95 during peak hours, which are classed as all day on weekends and from 4.30pm on weekday evenings.

Keen padel tennis enthusiasts can purchase bulk packages. Ten 90-minute sessions is Dhs900, 20 matches is Dhs1600 and 30 matches is Dhs2100.

Currently Smash is running a competition, offering ten lucky winners a whole month of free gym membership, which gets them access to all of the facilities on offer. To be in with a chance, enter your details (name and email address) on the website.

According to Smash’s Instagram, which has slowly been revealing tidbits about the opening, there will be over 250 membership options to choose from and Smash also commits to never increasing your gym membership fee.

Dubai’s iconic palm tree-shaped island has always been one of the most coveted places to live in Dubai, and, with the fairly recent introduction of Club Vista Mare, The Pointe (plus a record-breaking fountain show), West Beach and more, it’s become more desirable than ever.

Smash, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, opening April 15 2021…

