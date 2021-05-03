Expect fitness and fun in equal measures…

A new staycation is heading your way this month, and it promises to be a well balanced retreat, mixing both fun and fitness across two nights. From May 27 to 29, popular gym Bare DXB is headed to Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, and they have 30 rooms up for grabs.

The resort is conveniently located on an idyllic beach in the local emirate, so you can expect bootcamp on the beach and an ocean view as you get a sweat on. Rooms can be booked on a single occupancy or sharing basis, so both couples and singles are welcome.

The weekender begins with a poolside mixer where you’ll have a chance to meet the other staycationers and get your first workout ticked off. After that you’ll enjoy a beautiful beachside dinner and relax before a big day ahead.

At 7am the next morning it’s sunrise and squats to get you going, followed by breakfast and then a day at leisure. Later in the afternoon there will be a campfire session to prepare you for a big night with the Bare DXB team.

The gym is known for its unconventional style of training, from hosting UV ladies’ nights, to workouts with your pooch, and push up challenges including raw fish… So, you can expect a wild weekend with this fitness family. The next day you’re free to relax, recharge and recover.

Rooms are priced at Dhs2,950 for a double room (Dhs1,475 per person) or Dhs2,050 for single occupancy, which includes a two-night stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner plus Bare DXB workouts throughout the stay.

Spaces are limited to only 30 rooms, so pack your trainers and swimwear and be sure to book in quick.

The Retox Weekender, Bare DXB, Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, May 27 to 29, from Dhs1,475. Tel: 054 455 0597. bare.fitness