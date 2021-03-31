Tuck into a succulent steak at one of these hotspots…

Got a special date night coming up or just a need to satisfy your inner carnivore? With many high-end restaurants in Dubai serving the very best cuts of beef from Wagyu to US Prime beef, going out for steak can often pull on the wallet strings.

Fortunately, there are some top deals out there, and we’re bringing them straight to your plate.

Here’s 10 of the best steak night deals in Dubai…

Every day

Rhodes Twenty10

If you’re a big fan of a surf and turf dinner, check out ‘Surf’s Up’ at Rhodes Twenty10. You’ll get to feast prime USDA strip loin with lobster, mixed vegetables and a great bottle of grape for Dhs599 per couple.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 316 5550. rhodestwenty10.com

Monday

Garden on 8

For a chilled out British pub kind of evening (especially if you’re watching sport) look no further than the cool terrace at Garden on 8. On Mondays, between 6pm and 10pm, you’ll can order a steak for Dhs99, which is served with your choice of sauce.

Garden on 8, 8th floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social Bar & Grill

British gastropub favourite, Reform, serves up its steak with a side of wine every Monday evening. From 5pm, choose any steak from their menu and you’ll get half a carafe of house wine to wash it down. Steaks start from Dhs125.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Mondays from 5pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Weslodge Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WESLODGE SALOON (@weslodgedubai)

Get ready for a steak with a side of epic views from the 68th floor positioning of Wesloge Dubai at JW Marriot Marquis. On Mondays, a steak dinner paired with a bottle of grape is priced from Dhs220.

Wesloge Dubai, JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, Mondays, 5.30pm onwards. Tel: (04) 560 1700. weslodge.ae

The Grand Grill

This South African steakhouse in the Marina doesn’t mess around when it comes to its steaks – keeping it simple but not compromising on taste. On a Monday, couples can get two starters, plus two 300g Rib-eye steaks for Dhs359.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, steak night deals Monday, Dhs359 for two. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

Tuesday

The City Grill

Can’t get enough of meat? Check out the Braai (that’s a South African barbecue for those not in the know) on a Tuesday night at The City Grill. Enjoy unlimited steak, sausages, chicken and ribs for Dhs155 from 5pm to 11pm. Enjoy three hours’ unlimited house beverages for Dhs99 extra.

The City Grill, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to 8pm or Saturdays 4pm to 11pm, fillet or rump steak and a bottle of wine, Dhs285. Tel: (04) 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Wednesday

STK Dubai

For the ultimate date night, head to STK Dubai on a Wednesday evening, where everything is buy-one-get-one-free. We don’t really need to break this down, but you buy a starter, you’ll get one free, buy a main, get a main free, buy a dessert, get one free. It’s the same for drinks, too. STK is popular for its steaks, so tuck in.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (0)55 796 8133. stksteakhouse.com

Mama Zonia

Life is a jungle at popular Pier 7 spot Mama Zonia and on Wednesdays, you’re invited to take a walk in the wild. From 6pm to 11pm, you can enjoy selected cuts of steak at half price. Throw in your choice of sides and chow down.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 240 4747. mamazoniadubai.com

Thursday

The Grand Grill

This South African steakhouse in the Marina doesn’t mess around when it comes to its steaks – keeping it simple but not compromising on taste. The Grand Grill does a Thursday night dinner package, priced at Dhs350 inclusive of starters, mains and a bottle of wine. Date night pending.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, steak night deal Thursday Dhs350 for two. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

Friday

Prime68

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime68 (@prime68dxb)

Fancy heading out this Friday? Check out longstanding steakhouse Prime68 with some rather epic views of the city. On Fridays, you can enjoy prime steaks or vegetarian dishes from the a la carte menu from 1pm to 4pm. It’s Dhs195 inclusive of soft drinks, Dhs345 with house beverages or Dhs395 inclusive of sparkling wine.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs195. marriott.com

Images: Social