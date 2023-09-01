Sweet dreams are made of cheese…

Happy hours, ladies’ nights and gent’s nights are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Okay, perhaps classy is the wrong word.

We also love a good dining deal, and thankfully, there are plenty of amazing wine and cheese night deals to try in Dubai.

Ernst Biergarten

This alternative wine and cheese night launches from Wednesday, September 6, and offers a brand new cheese fondue experience from 5pm till 10.30pm every Wednesday. Starting at Dhs120 for two. Pair it with a bottle of red or white wine for Dhs199 for two people.

Ernst Biergarten, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai, Wednesdays, 5pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs120, Tel: (0) 4 210 2511, @ernstdubai

Anantara The Palm

For a special treat, book a sunset cheese and wine experience at Anantara The Palm. Retreat to the beach as the sun sets and enjoy a selection of Mediterranean antipasti, cured meats and cheeses, paired perfectly with a bottle of red or white wine and followed by dessert. It’s Dhs850 per couple and is pretty much guaranteed to be a date night to impress.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset daily, Dhs850. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar

Indulge in four glasses of grape and a cheeseboard of fine selections for Dhs249. You can choose from the finest vintage Australian wines at this wine tasting, including some of the most well-loved names. Every Friday from 5pm.

Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar, Anantara The Palm, Fridays, from 5pm, Dhs249, Tel: (0) 4 567 8304, @bushmans.dubai

Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella in Media One Hotel has a wine and cheese offering every Friday between 6pm and 10pm, but with an Italian twist. The ‘Pour Decisions’ deal includes a selection of Italian cheese and wine for Dhs189, or Dhs210 for the premium package.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 6pm to 10pm, Friday, Dhs189 house wines, Dhs210 premium. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Certo Dubai

On Thursdays, there’s a fantastic deal at cute Italian restaurant, Certo. As well as cheese and charcuterie, there are a range of Italian nibbles to tuck into, plus free-flowing wine for three hours, for a wallet-friendly Dhs149.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

folly by Nick & Scott

Every Monday at chic Madinat restaurant, folly by Nick and Scott, couples can enjoy hours of unlimited wine alongside a cheeseboard for Dhs550 for two people. The cheese and wine offer starts from 7pm every Monday, so it’s perfect for a post-work colleague catch up, as well as a date night later in the evening.

Folly by Nick & Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs550 for two. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Grapeskin

Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ at the cool Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen which runs every Saturday and Sunday in the afternoons. Enjoy glasses of wine paired with a fine selection of cheese including camembert, gruyere, brie and more. For Dhs199.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm, with two-hour slots available. For Dhs199 per person, you get a cheese board with unlimited reds and whites until closing.

Jones the Grocer, Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fridays, 7pm till closing, two hour slots available, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

You might know McGettigan’s for its lively brunches, live sports and hearty Irish craic but now you can enjoy a wine and cheese night there too. The delightful wine and cheese night takes place on Thursdays from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy unlimited wine and a cheese platter boasting fruits, nuts and a variety of cheese for Dhs199.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

MasterChef, The TV Experience

MasterChef, The TV Experience hosts a weekly cheese and and wine night every day. For Dhs99 per person, you’ll be treated to an indulgence session at the Dubai Marina restaurant. The Mystery Box Gourmet Cheese Challenge gives you a chance to win discounts on the bill.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, daily 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for head. Tel: (04) 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

Images: Provided/Facebook