Easter chocolate incoming…

There’s no better excuse than when it’s Easter to eat dessert, and, when it’s free? Even better. Brand new focacceria, La Fabbrica Italiana, just opened in the foodie district of Wasl 51, Dubai and it’s giving away free dessert on Sunday, April 4.

The restaurant recently opened, serving only three items on the menu: focaccia, burrata and tiramisu. The freshly baked breads come in 15 varieties and are topped with a huge range of sweet and savoury items, from truffle to parmesan and pesto or Nutella and pear.

The complimentary dessert in question is a big old slab of Dolcevita Focaccia. The freshly-baked airy-light focaccia bread is topped with a seriously generous helping of Nutella hazelnut spread and a sprinkling of chopped toasted hazelnuts.

It will be given complimentary to any in-house customer on Sunday, April 4 with the purchase of a burrata or savoury focaccia. If you’re just heading there for the traditional Italian tiramisu, you’ll get a free coffee with your order.

The focaccia is made using methods passed down the generations. The rigorous fermentation process takes 72 hours, leaving the bread airy and delicious. In short, La Fabbrica lets the focaccia do the talking, and boy does it talk.

The restaurant is as light and airy as the focaccia itself, providing its visitors with a super relaxed environment for a catch up with friends or even somewhere to take your laptop and work from there for the day.

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51, Dubai, daily 11am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 547 0719. @la_fabbrica_italiana

