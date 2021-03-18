Sponsored: Another framed photo of you not going to cut it for this year’s Mother’s Day gift? Try this instead…

Mothers know that the best way to show love is through food, whether it be a tray of freshly-baked biscuits, a bubbling casserole dish that’s as rich as it is comforting, or a cake made with love. With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s our turn to show our mums how much we appreciate them in the same way they’ve taught us – through food.

Thankfully, La Brioche, a legacy brand in the Middle East, could be just the ticket. Having been part of the community for over three decades now, the brand has withstood the ever-evolving cultural landscape by remaining the primary choice for pastries and bakery items in the UAE, and what better way to show mum that you care than by delivering a range of fresh pastries and chocolates to her.

Created by a team of talented in-house French chefs, La Brioche offers a range of genuine French products using premium French ingredients. Whether you decide to treat Mum to a special delivery or pick any one of the 33 warm and welcoming outlets across the country, she’s sure to fill loved this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day La Brioche delivery options

Choose from a variety of beautifully boxed chocolates, a cream marble cake, extravagant lotus cake, Mother’s Day decorative cookies, cupcakes or macarons. These special items are available to order on March 21. Call 600 535359 to order.

La Brioche first opened in Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi in 1984. Today, La Brioche operates in 33 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Dubai.