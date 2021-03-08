Sponsored: Immersive theatrics, unique cinema nights and other unique dining experiences at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

It’s a new culinary season at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and while a range of exciting offers abound from indulgent afternoon teas to irresistible Arabic nights at Olea, these three dining experiences in particular will definitely elevate your next night out…

Immersive fine-dining experience

Dinner and a show may be off the cards in Dubai right now, but it’s on the table at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, quite literally. The Banquet of Hoshena is a one-of-a-kind fine-dining experience that transports guests to an imaginary land where flavours and emotions are intrinsically linked, as kings, queens, fairies and volcanoes come alive on the table thanks to magic of top-notch 3D visual technology. As the dinner starts and the lights dim, discover the magical world of Hoshena with talking plates, levitating cutlery, magic candles, bedazzling animated statues and more. This unique experience uses cutting-edge technology, story-telling theatrics, interactivity and illusion in a two-hour, six-course banquet accompanied by creative drinks.

Dining experience starts from Dhs390 per person. Daily (except Sundays) from 8pm to 10pm.

Unique cinematic experiences

Enjoy a private screening of the latest blockbuster movies in VOX@Kempinski. The hotel’s private cinema offers exclusivity and comfort, a perfect choice to treat your family and friends to a brilliant movie night and a delightfully curated culinary journey all in one place. Private cinematic experiences cost Dhs1,000 for five people or Dhs2,0000 for eight people and includes popcorn and soft drinks.

To make your reservations, call (055) 167 3908 or email kempinski.privatescreen@maf.co.ae

Perfect paella parties

Sundays getting you down? Perk right up with this special paella night at Salero Tapas and Bodega. Share your favourite chicken paella complemented by a jar of Sangria for Dhs270. Available every Sunday from noon to 11pm.

To make your reservations, call 04 409 5999 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com

Images: Supplied