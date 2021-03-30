Splash around…

Looking for something to do this weekend? How does splashing around at one of Dubai’s biggest waterparks sound? Legoland Waterpark is finally reopening its doors on Thursday, April 1 and it’s inviting you to come and play.

Perfect for families or groups of friends, Legoland Waterpark has everything you need for a thrilling day of fun. It has opened just in time for the Spring Break school holidays and will open from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week.

During the spring break holidays, families who buy tickets to Legoland Waterpark will also get access to the Legoland Theme Park next door from 5pm. You’ll need to buy your tickets online and you’ll receive 20 per cent off the usual ticket price.

Huge attractions at the waterpark include Build-A-Raft River, Twin Chasers, or the Red Rush which entails a family-sized raft which heads on down a 312-foot-long curving track. There’s also a wave pool, splash ‘n’ swirl slides, Tidal Tube and more.

Perfect for the little ones is the Duplo Splash Safari, a toddler splash pool with fun Lego Duplo Characters or the Joker Soaker, an interactive water playground. The Lego Slide Races will get that competition and laughter going.

Once you’ve worked up a hunger, head on over to Waves Bistro where kids can eat for free after 4pm. There are plenty of dining and retail outlets around the park for when you want to take a break from the water.

Legoland Waterpark, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com

Images: Social