Have a cracking weekend…

Spring is edging ever closer and that means one thing, Easter is finally here. From Friday April 2 to Sunday April 4, expect lots of fun-filled activities in Dubai, with things to do for all ages.

Here’s eight places to celebrate Easter in Dubai in 2021.

Palazzo Versace

Hunt your way around Palazzo Versace Hotel this Easter, and you could be going home with some cracking prizes. In selected rooms and suites will be a Versace Medusa ring, brunch at Giardino for two adults and two children, couples massage at The SPA afternoon tea for two at Mosaico and much more. Also, Giardino will be hosting an Easter lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with kid’s activities, Easter arts and crafts, cooking classes and an Easter Bunny appearance.

Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, April 2 to 4. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Caesars Palace Dubai

There’s plenty of festive activities happing at Caesars Palace Dubai this weekend. From a ‘Hellicious Lunch’ on Friday to a traditional Easter roast and a special afternoon tea, whether you’re a guest in the hotel or just visiting, there’s plenty of way to celebrate the Easter weekend. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy activities such as face painting, egg colouring, beach games, and a traditional Easter egg hunt, as well as the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, April 2 to 4. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com/dubai

Palm Bay

If you’re hunting for a traditional roast this Easter weekend, Palm Bay is the place to find it. On Saturday April 3 and Sunday April 4, between 12pm and 10pm, guests can choose from beef, chicken, lamb, fish or vegetarian roast, sides, Easter-themed desserts and a drink for Dhs150. Family friendly activities include Easter egg painting, egg piñatas and an egg hunt by the beach.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah April 2 to 4. Tel: (0)58 594 1834. palmbaydubai.com

At home with folly by Nick & Scott

Spend Easter at home this weekend, and cook your own traditional beef wellington with a little help from folly by Nick & Scott. For Dhs395, you can order a box filled with everything you need to make a perfect wellington for two, just like it is at the restaurant. It also comes with creamed mashed potatoes, chopped chives, honey roasted carrots, truffle oil and their beef short rib and red wine jus. Available for delivery or pick up with 48 hours notice.

folly by Nick and Scott, at home, Dhs395 for two. Tel: (0)58 108 2464. folly.ae

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Join Mandarin Oriental Jumeira for a variety of Easter themed fun from an Easter-themed buffet at The Bay, to an elegant Afternoon Tea at Noor Lounge. There’s a Portuguese lunch at Tasca and plenty to keep the little ones busy with activities such as an egg trail and bunny hunt.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, April 2 to 4. Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Reform Social & Grill

At Reform Social & Grill, enjoy a British themed weekend filled with Easter delights in The Great British Garden. On Friday and Saturday, you’ll find a pop up fish ‘n’ chip shop, hog and lamb roast, British curry shop, pie station and more. Kids will be entertained with appearances from their favourite fairy-tale characters and face painting opportunities.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, April 2 & 3, 11am to 2.30pm, 3pm to 6.30pm or 7pm to late, Dhs200 for four F&B tokens. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Motiongate

Motiongate Dubai has announced a special Easter Weekend Pass which grants unlimited access to the park for three days. The weekend pass costs Dhs220 (less than the price of a day ticket) and the first 3,000 people to book will also get a complimentary, limited edition Motiongate branded Easter Gift Hamper.

Motiongate, Dubai Parks and Resorts, April 2 to 4, Dhs220. Tel: 800 262 9464. motiongatedubai.com

Park Hyatt

This weekend, Park Hyatt is hosting two Easter themed lunches. Enjoy a buffet-style lunch at the Lakeview club house overlooking Dubai Creek Golf Club, or sharing style menu on the relaxed terrace of Brasserie du Park.

Lakeview or Brasserie Du Park, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Friday April 2. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com