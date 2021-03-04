Emirates Man will be published twice a year…

Emirates Woman has long been the go-to glossy magazine for ladies living in the UAE – and now the gents have their own title, too. Emirates Man has just launched its first edition, producing a bi-annual print magazine that covers everything from high-tech gadgets to gym gear, fashion to food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Man (@emiratesman)

For the SS21 launch issue, His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud talks to Emirates Man about his work as an investor, and animal welfare advocate.

Emirates Man also checks in with Rashid Alabbar, CEO and Founder of SIVVI.COM, and Co-Founder of Alabbar Enterprises, who shares advice for budding entrepreneurs.

They also chat to Dubai-based chef Izu Ani, a pioneer of the local restaurant scene, and review new Japanese eatery Clap.

In launching the magazine in the local market, Amy Sessions, Editor and Associate Publisher of Emirates Woman Group, says:

“Emirates Woman is a magazine that speaks to the woman of today, combining luxury fashion, high-quality original content and the authority of print magazines with the instant access and global reach of the digital world.

“Off the back of this success, the bi-annual Emirates Man has launched as the solution to the market’s desire for a smart approach to content for the modern gentleman.”

Pick up your copy of Emirates Man SS21 with Emirates Woman and Gulf Business, in stores across the UAE, or download a digital version here.

Image: Supplied