Sponsored: La Ville Hotel & Suites is ready to cater to you this Ramadan…

Things are bound to be a little different this Ramadan, which is why La Ville Hotel & Suites is ready to cater to you, whether you’d like to enjoy iftar at home, or outdoors. If you’d prefer to venture out, you can enjoy iftar at Chival and suhour in the Courtyard.

Chival’s iftar menu offers a mix of traditional and contemporary Arabic dishes, from Middle Eastern salads and cold mezze, to soups and hot Lebanese mezze. Dishes include cheese fatayer, shrimps Provençal, meat kibbeh and wood-fired manakish.

For the mains, you can expect delicious plates of ouzi rice, baked sea bream with tahini, dawood basha, and an Iranian mixed grill. Of course it wouldn’t be Ramadan without Arabic sweets, but you can also enjoy rose-scented halwa cheesecake and orange blossom-scented panna cotta to finish.

You can enjoy all of this in Chival’s atmospheric venue, anytime between sunset and 9pm throughout Ramadan. If you’d prefer, you can also take this option to takeaway and enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Iftar in Chival or to takeaway is priced at Dhs239 per person, including a selection of juices or Dhs119.50 for kids aged six to 12. Children under six can dine for free. For groups of ten or more, the price drops down to Dhs169 per person.

For a delivery option via Deliveroo or Careem, or to join La Ville Hotel & Suites for suhour in the Courtyard, guests will be offered the a la carte menu with no minimum spend. The menu includes a huge range of Arabic and international dishes.

Chival and Courtyard, La Ville Hotel & Suites, throughout Ramadan, Dhs239. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/ramadan