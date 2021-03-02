Pack your bags for this value-packed staycay…

Looking for an affordable break by the sea? Here’s a cracking deal we think you might appreciate. When you book a staycation at Rove La Mer Beach, you’ll get a Dhs200 voucher to spend at some of La Mer’s coolest restaurants and cafes.

With room rates starting at just Dhs399, this is a very good deal indeed. The Dine Around La Mer voucher is valid for use on food and soft drinks at four of the beachside strip’s most popular restaurants.

For each night you stay at Rove La Mer Beach, between now and March 31, you’ll get Dhs200 per night to splash on fantastic Indian cuisine at Masti, burgers and tacos at The Bungalow, flavour-packed Turkish fare at Lezzet, and wholesome breakfasts, lunches and snacks at The Daily.

You’ll be handed your dining voucher at check-in, which can then be redeemed on full-price menu items. It’s not valid in conjunction with any other offers, and it can’t be partially refunded, so it’s best to use your daily voucher in one location.

What’s on the menu at La Mer

Masti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASTI – Cocktails & Cuisine (@mastidubai)

Enjoy cutting-edge Indian cuisine on Masti’s stunning alfresco terrace, which boasts views across La Mer.

Lezzet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lezzet Turkish Restaurant (@lezzetturkishrestaurant)

From traditional meze to mouthwatering grilled meats for mains, Lezzet serves tasty Turkish dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Bungalow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bungalow Dubai (@thebungalowdubai)

With a laidback atmosphere, a breezy deck and a drink-friendly menu of burgers, pizzas and tacos, this lively bar-eatery brings the chilled vibes to La Mer.

The Daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily At Rove (@thedailyatrove)

The Rove’s onsite eatery, The Daily dishes out generous breakfasts, lunches and light bites, whenever the mood strikes.

Dine Around La Mer Staycation, Rove La Mer Beach, valid for stays until March 31, room rates from Dhs399++, with Dhs200 back in dining credit. rovehotels.com/offer/dine-around-la-mer

Images: Supplied/Instagram