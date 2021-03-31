Grand Azur will be eight times larger than an Olympic sized pool…

If you’ve been following the progress of the huge hotel project being developed 15 minutes from the Dubai shores, you’ll know that a four-part resort is set to open later this year..

Côte d’Azur Resort is made up of four hotels, all hoping to bring the French Riviera to Dubai. The aptly named hotels (Nice, Monaco, Cannes and St Tropez) will be linked by a huge weaving water lagoon.

Called Grand Azur, the lagoon will be made up of 14,000 cubic meters of sustainably-desalinated water, making it the largest and most sustainable swimming pool in the Middle East. The pool will also be illuminated, recycled, heated and cooled utilising solar energy.

Becoming the eight largest pool in the world, Grand Azur will also have 100 exotic plant species, floating sunbed cabanas and DJ pods, plus a vibrant pool bar, all aiming to provide the perfect Instagram backdrop.

Kleindienst chairman Josef Kleindienst said: “This incredible, epic pool is both innovative and sustainability-orientated, like everything else at The Heart of Europe, we have long been known for normalizing the unexpected and the future mega trends in the tourism industry.”

Monaco hotel will be the first to open, launching a soft phase in June 2021. The remaining three hotels will join not much later, with all four set to launch by October 2021.

Kleindienst adds: “We are coming thrillingly close to delivering a destination that once might have been the stuff of dreams, but is soon to be revealed as a stylish and carefully curated reality – accessible to everybody, all year round.”

The Côte d’Azur resort is part of a 15-hotel project under development on The Heart of Europe, a cluster of isles on The World Islands. Once complete, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a taste of European life without getting on a plane.

thoe.com/projects