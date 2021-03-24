Sophisticated tipples and vintage good times…

The UAE Vine Festival is a three-week-long homage to that ancient elixir of the grape, organised by good life connoisseurs, The Tasting Class.

There are a corking series of events planned, celebrating a wide selection of grape varieties. Whether you’re a glass swirling, leg-admiring, sommelier-in-waiting or just an enthusiastic amateur that’s happy rolling the dice on a bottle of house red, there’s a world of palate exploration for you to quaff through.

UAE Vine Festival 2021 is taking place between March 21 and April 10, and we can look forward to a well-aged, full-bodied and fruity finish in the capital.

From Wednesday April 7 to Friday April 9 there are three consecutive events, including an Italian grape tasting dinner; a blind tasting challenge that is almost sold out; and a cheese and grape pairing master class.

Italian Wine Tasting Lesson & Dinner

This event will be hosted at Conrad Abu Dhabi chic Italian ristorante, Sole. Here you’ll pair an authentic three-course menu with six individual stops through big vine country. Learn from experts how to unlock the complex blend of flavour profiles within each grape variety, alongside fascinating stories from each region represented.

Sole Restaurant, Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, April 7 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs350. uaevinefestival.com

The Blind Tasting Challenge – Taking on Italy

This Italian job is going down at the recently opened Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a resort so fresh it almost certainly still has that ‘new hotel smell’. And speaking of smells, you’ll want your olfactory system on full alert for this next event. This version of the Blind Tasting Challenge is The Tasting Class’ most popular tasting event, but it will be an Abu Dhabi debut. After learning a few insider secrets from an arch-sommelier, you’ll be set a challenge of identifying six different grape varieties. In addition to the grape and expert tuition, the price also includes cheese and condiments.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, April 8 from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs 220. uaevinefestival.com

How to Pair Wine & Cheese Like a Pro

If, like us, you’ve learned everything you know about cheese and grape pairings from the movie Ratatouille, then you could probably stand to deepen your knowledge base a bit. This event, hosted on the rooftop Lobster Lounge at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, will introduce you to a diverse range of cheese, and get you a step closer to mastery over that most enduring of f&b combos. Wise fromagiers will guide you through the characteristics of, and a little bit of the background to, each variety on show, and how they can enhance or embolden flavours in specific grape profiles.

Lobster Lounge at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, April 9, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs295. uaevinefestival.com

