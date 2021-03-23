Sponsored: Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s Golden Pass lets you eat, drink and float merrily in the pool…

Abu Dhabi Golf Club has a well-deserved reputation for showing its visitors a chilled weekend.

There are the serene green hills of the course’s fairways — home to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for example; city noise is swapped for soft birdsong and the only driving you can hear is the therapeutic ping of a well-struck tee shot.

Relaxation, if you pardon the expression, is par for the course.

And there are more options for sophisticated chill time, but you’ll have to hold on to your preconceptions… Because we’re about to put a hole in one.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club has one of the capital’s best pool pass deals

The Dhs99 Golden Pass at Abu Dhabi Golf Club gets you a full day’s access to The Pool Bar. In addition to your dip, you get to sip one included house draft beverage, and lunch is taken care of with a plate of flame-grilled gastronomy. And that is some outstanding value.

You can make good barbecue choices by mixing up Greek-style beef striploin steaks; peri peri marinated chicken thigh; cajun and lime marinated perch skewers; harissa prawn skewers; coleslaw; roasted new potato; and bread & butter rolls.

Golden Pass holders can really get into the swing of things with the whole weekend-long happy hour — sink cut-price bevvies from 11am until close on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are sun loungers and shower rooms too, the pool is completely temp-controlled, and the bar is well-stocked with a vast range of beverage options.

The Pool Bar, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, every Friday and Saturday, from 11am onwards, the Golden Pass is Dhs99 per person per day (including taxes). Tel: (056) 536 2230, email events.adgc@aldargolf.com, abudhabigolfdining.com

Images: Provided x