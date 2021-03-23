The new branch promises to be just as aesthetically pleasing as the first…

Can’t get enough of avocado toast and pretty backdrops? Double up your dosage with a second helping of Bounty Beets, right here in Dubai. The popular healthy cafe that’s been taking over Instagram feeds since 2018 is opening another branch on March 29, 2021.

Found in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, the second outpost promises to be just as aesthetically pleasing as its sibling. Expect pink hues, botanical touches, a flamingo mural, plus its signature ‘Hello Beautiful’ wall.

Popular with the city’s healthy lifestyle lovers, you’ll often see anyone from workout enthusiasts to mummy coffee clubs, and long lost friends catching up in the girly spot. Taking another selling point to the new location, the second Bounty Beets will also be pup friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bounty Beets (@bountybeets)

The menu has been designed with wholesome ingredients, and given pun-tastic names such as every day I’m waffling, bravocado, unbelieva-bowl poke and abundance salads. You’ll find a range of tempting juices and sugar-free treats too.

Perfect for Downtown dwellers, the new venue is located just a 10 minute drive from The Dubai Mall. You won’t have long to wait before you can check it out for yourself, as the new spot will officially open its doors on Monday March 29.

A statement from the team said: “Bounty Beets is known for spreading positivity, independence and self-love whilst also, promoting a cruelty-free lifestyle as well as looking after your body, the planet and the future generations”.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, opens March 29, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. bountybeets.com

Images: Provided