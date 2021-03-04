Exclusive reveal: This is a luxury nail experience unlike any other…

There’s nothing that quite says girls’ night like a good old fashioned pampering session or a few cocktails and a gossip. Now, you can make your habitual nail appointment into a fun catch up with your bestie as as for the first time ever in Dubai, a licensed nail bar is officially opening on March 8.

Alongside your manicures, pedicures and massages, you can enjoy your favorite tipple delivered by expert in-house mixologists at Nailology, which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. The salon offers everything from a chic nail bar to plush seating for your manicures and pedicures.

Get ready for the ultimate luxury at Nailology. No touch is spared to ensure you have the most unbelievably relaxing experience, from scented neck pillows to specially-prepared hand and foot masks and even an innovative machine that shines and cleans your rings as you sit back and enjoy your treatments.

Mocktails and cocktails are prepared in-house and served in beautiful metallic-sheened glasses and come in flavours such as ‘6 Inch Stilettos’, a delicious concoction of sparkling grapes, cranberry juice and strawberry puree. Mocktails are priced at Dhs55 and can be upgraded to alcoholic cocktails for Dhs20. Wines and spirits are served too.

There are a number of bespoke treatments to ensure you walk out of the Nailology salon with a spring in your step and feeling your best. These range from the lower-priced classic mani-pedis, starting from Dhs155 for a manicure, to full blown decadence with massages included.

Whilst it might be a little more pricey than your usual manicure, we promise you it is absolutely worth it. The Instagrammable venue – with cool inspirational quotes on the walls – can be privately hired and you can choose the lighting, playlist and even name one of the drinks.

Here are some of the fabulous treatments…

The ‘Classy & Sassy’ mani/pedi includes an aromatic soak, followed by heel filing, cuticle shaping, and a nourishing hydration mask with jojoba oils. Following that, there’s a rejuvenating sub and moisturizing, plus nail polish of course. Mani Dhs155, pedi Dhs185.

If you’re in need of some skin and cuticle buffing, opt for the ‘Diamond in the Rough’ package which uses a delicate dry drill cuticle cleaning system and is tailored as a No-Soak-Medi treatment. It’s designed to protect your skin from harmful elements and brighten it up. Mani Dhs195, pedi Dhs245.

For a more decadent experience, try one of the Signature Treatments. ‘Once Upon A Time’ includes a milk soak sprinkled with flowers followed by a vanilla and marshmallow scrub and mask. Not just about your hands and feet – you’ll also get a head and neck massage and a mocktail too. Mani Dhs315, pedi Dhs395.

For the ultimate in luxury, try the ‘Gold Goddess’ Signature Treatment with an amber infused mask and scrub; said to balance your energy levels and chakra centre. You’ll also get a golden patch on your eyes or lips to sooth the skin as you enjoy a 20-minute hand and feet massage using organ oil, a golden spray and a mocktail. Mani Dhs335, pedi Dhs415.

Girls’ night pending…

Nailology, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open March 8. Tel: (04) 426 1031. Email: nailology@atlantisdubai.com.@nailologydubai

Images: Provided